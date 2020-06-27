Amarillo Community Market prepares to make changes after Gov. Abbott’s executive order

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Friday, Governor Greg Abbott announced as part of a new executive order that gatherings of more than 100 people will need approval by the city they are taking place in. So how does this affect the Amarillo Community Market that just reopened?

Saturday was the third in-person Amarillo Community Market for the Center City of Amarillo and will be the last one before Governor Abbott’s executive order of limiting outdoor events goes into effect.

Beth Duke, Executive Director of the Center City of Amarillo said since the order dropped Friday, they have been in contact with the city and they have a plan.

“For next week, we are going to do a combination of people wearing masks or if they don’t have a mask, we’ll take their temperature,” said Duke.

Duke also says moving the market to the Santa Fe Depot instead of the usual spot in front of the Amarillo Chamber of Commerce will help, too.

“If the social distancing requirements change, we might move back to our original headquarters at 1000 Polk, but for right now we have a gate and we can control the access,” added Duke.

Saturday saw 825 people throughout the day, with 50 different vendors. One of those vendors Kristi Casler, owner of Peace Love Cookies told us how important the Amarillo Community Market is to her business.

“People are ready to come out and purchase the items we have out here. I think everyone is doing pretty well and it’s been good,” said Casler.

Duke said the Amarillo Community Market will be open next Saturday for July 4 with more fresh produce available for purchase.

We did reach out to the City of Amarillo for comment on this story and have not heard back from them.

