AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An announcement from Center City detailed the return of the Amarillo Community Market on Saturday until Sept. 9 at 1000 S. Polk St.

Center City said that the Community Market will open from 8:30 a.m. to noon on the grounds of the Historic Bivins Home starting on Saturday and will feature a Route 66 theme celebration.

“Center City will open the eighth season of Amarillo Community Market on Saturday, June 10. We expect a big crowd for opening day with our local vendors, live music and activities,” said Beth Duke, executive director of Amarillo Community Market.

Beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sabrina Meck Perez will lead Zumba while, according to Center City, Carpet Tech will continue to sponsor live entertainment including a performance from Andy Chase from 10 a.m. to noon.

Center City reminded the community that admission, along with parking on neighboring parking lots, is free.

“Amarillo Community Market has become a Center City tradition. Everything in our market must be homegrown, homemade, handcrafted or hand-created. People love to come to our historic downtown and stroll through the market booths where they can meet the growers, bakers and artists,” said Duke.

The market, according to Center City, aims to showcase talent, provide economic opportunities for businesses, and provide fun for the family.