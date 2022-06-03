AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from Center City of Amarillo announced the Amarillo Community Market will kick off on June 11.

According to a Center City news release, opening day will be from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday in the Amarillo Community Market, located at 1000 South Polk St.

Entertainment for the event includes:

Texas Naturalist Master workshop from 8:30 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Zumba the Abrina Meck Perez from 9:00 a.m. to 9:50 a.m.

Music by James Owens on the Carpet Tech stage from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

For more information on the Amarillo Community Market opening, visit here.