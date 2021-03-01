Amarillo Community Market now accepting applications

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Announced this morning, Amarillo Community Market is seeking food, produce, art and craft vendors for the sixth season of the Center City market.

The deadline for vendor applications is April 30. Interested vendors may apply online at

www.amarillocommunitymarket.com. The web site also includes the Vendors’ Handbook with

the market rules and procedures.

For 2021, the market will be open every Saturday in June, July, August and September. Hours

have changed for 2021. The market will be open from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Amarillo Community Market is a project of Center City of Amarillo and located in the Amarillo

Cultural District in downtown Amarillo.

“Amarillo Community Market has become a Center City tradition. Everything in our market must

be homegrown, homemade, handcrafted or hand-created. People love to come to our historic

downtown and stroll through the market booths where they can meet the growers, bakers and

artists,” said Beth Duke, executive director of Center City.

Tammy Perkins is the market manager.

The Amarillo Community Market aims to provide an economic opportunity for local farmers, gardeners, craft food producers, artisans, food trucks, artists and other creatives. The market strives to incubate micro businesses, showcase local talent, and provide fun, healthy activities ranging

from fitness and nutrition to arts and crafts.