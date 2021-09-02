Amarillo Community Market Labor Day Weekend celebration

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Community Market is celebrating this upcoming Labor Day weekend with fresh farm to market crops and live music.

Center City said the crops are coming in with tomatoes, peaches, okra, black-eyed peas, squash and zucchini.

The market opens at 8 a.m. with events like free Zumba & dance at 9 a.m. with Brie Graves, and from the 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. live music by the Cactus Crooners.

The 2021 Amarillo Community Market is open every Saturday in the summer from June 5 to September 11 from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 1000 S. Polk St., and admission and parking is free.