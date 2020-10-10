Amarillo Community Market hosts Harvest Market

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Community Market sponsored a special Harvest Market that ended its 2020 season.

The market was held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 10 at the historic Santa Fe Depot at 401 S. Grant St., just east of the Amarillo Civic Center. Admission was free, as well as parking.

Beth Duke, executive director for Center City said, “The 2020 season of Amarillo Community Market officially ended on Sept. 5, but we wanted to give our vendors an additional opportunity for holiday sales. Harvest Market is open to our members/vendors who have supported the Market throughout the summer. We are also opening up this special market to new vendors.”

Duke added, “Amarillo Community Market has created so many entrepreneurs who have built their business starting with a booth at our market.

Special events at Harvest Market included music by Mike Fuller in the morning and Jonathan Guidi in the afternoon. There was also a Pet Parade with prizes at noon. The first 100 children even received a craft bag with a scavenger hunt, coloring page, colors, and favors.

