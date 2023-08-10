AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Community Market invites residents to live music, food, and more, from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Aug. 12 at 1000 S Polk Street.

According to a press release from Center City of Amarillo, admission and parking will be free for the event which will feature local vendors for jams, jerky, bread, candy, flowers, plants, salsa, beef, jewelry, art & crafts, and more.

Officials said Zumba with Sabrina Perez is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. and live music by James Owen on the Carpet Tech Stage is scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon.