via the Amarillo Community Market

AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— Officials with Center City Events announced that the Amarillo Community Market continued on Saturday.

According to an announcement, the market kicked off at 8:30 a.m. and will go till 12 p.m. Parking and admission are free.

Officials announced the special guests for Saturday’s market:

8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m: Randall County Master Gardeners

9 a.m. to 9:55 a.m: Yoga with Kaizen Yoga

10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Music by James Quartet

The Amarillo Community Market is located at 1000 South Polk Street.

For more information, visit the Center City Events Facebook page.