AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— Officials with Center City Events announced that the Amarillo Community Market continued on Saturday.
According to an announcement, the market kicked off at 8:30 a.m. and will go till 12 p.m. Parking and admission are free.
Officials announced the special guests for Saturday’s market:
- 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m: Randall County Master Gardeners
- 9 a.m. to 9:55 a.m: Yoga with Kaizen Yoga
- 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Music by James Quartet
The Amarillo Community Market is located at 1000 South Polk Street.
For more information, visit the Center City Events Facebook page.