AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo community is invited to kick off the holidays with “Fill the Old Red Wagon,” an event to supply toys and treats for local animal shelter, Gracie’s Project.

The event will take place on Saturday, Nov. 13 from noon to 3:00 p.m. at the Belmar Bakery parking lot, according to a poster of the event.