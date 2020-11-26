Amarillo Community Fellowship Lunch begins at 11 a.m.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Salvation Army, with the help of the City of Amarillo, Guyon Sanders Resource Center and the Amarillo Sod Poodles, is collaborating to provide a community-wide Thanksgiving meal.

The luncheon on Thanksgiving Day will be at the Amarillo Civic Center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The meal is open to the public and will feature a traditional Thanksgiving menu.

“This is a good chance for these organizations to come together and serve the community while creating a safe atmosphere and helping as many people as we can”, said Salvation Army Major Ernest Hull. “We are hoping that this can be an annual event where more organizations join our cause and celebrate the holidays with us in the future.”