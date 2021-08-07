Amarillo community comes together to celebrate National Farmers Market Week

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — More than 50 vendors came together today to celebrate National Farmers Market Week.

Organizers said the week serves to highlight the role Farmer’s Markets both here and around the country play in their local economies. The market vendors sell items such as fresh produce, jewelry, pottery, honey, fresh eggs, candles and more.

Beth Duke, Executive Director of Center City, said Amarillo’s market is unique because it gives customers a first hand experience.

“You know, Amarillo Community Market is important in so many different ways,” she said. “It gives people a chance to actually talk to the producer, the baker, the creator. You can actually talk to the person who made it happen. It’s also important economic development.”

Amarillo Community Market is a pop-up market located on the grounds of the Bivins Mansion on South Polk Street in downtown Amarillo. It opens at 8 a.m. on Saturday mornings.