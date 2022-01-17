Amarillo community comes out for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr March Parade

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Individuals from all over the Amarillo community came out Monday morning to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr as a parade was held this morning in the North Heights neighborhood.

“He was about the people, like all these people out here. All nationalities of people out here at bones hooks park in Amarillo and it gives me joy to see all these young people that are carrying on the torch,” said Clara Brown-Trimble.

This was the annual Gateway to Success and Amarillo Independent School District Dr. Martin Luther King Jr March Parade. That parade started at 11 am and went from the Black Historical Culture Center and ended at Bones Hooks Park. And beginning at noon, all four AISD show choirs provided entertainment for those who attended.

When parade-goers arrived at Bones Hooks Park, lunch was provided by Chick-fil-A, United Supermarkets, and Amarillo Police Department.

Devin Savage, a member of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. who attended the parade Monday said it was awesome to participate in the parade and to see people line the street to support all things Dr.King stood for when it came to equality.

He added Monday is a day of service and giving back to your community.

“MLK was big on giving back to everyone, no matter your skin color, so today everybody is joined together, and it’s just a day to serve and remember his name,” said Savage.

Potter County Commissioner Precinct Four Alphonso Vaughn who also attended Monday’s parade said it was great to see a diversity of generations and races celebrating MLK.

“This is just a great array of rainbow colors that exist out here and that is a part of this celebration, a celebration of king’s life of what he stood for, and its just great and it makes you feel well and it makes you feel great that these individuals come to celebrate and to learn,” said Commissioner Vaughn.

Commissioner Vaughn said seeing everyone come out and honor Dr. King is an example of what MLK worked so hard for in his life to achieve in civil rights of all races.

He said there are so many lessons that we can learn from MLK.

“Step out there and be a part of the solution. There are a lot of issues and there are a lot of problems, be a part of the solution and work to make life better for all of us. Be an advocate for those who are voiceless and stand for things that we are here to do,” said Commissioner Vaughn.

Also on hand after the parade was the League of Women Voters to help individuals sign up for voter registration and the Amarillo City Health Department was also administering booster shots to those who signed up.

Vaughn added it’s a great day to celebrate someone who made us all better than we were in the beginning.