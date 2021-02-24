Amarillo College’s Student Government Association offers “quarantine kits” to students

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — For the past month, the Student Government Association (SGA) of Amarillo College has been going above and beyond to serve their student body.

The college’s SGA Vice President, Nazario Maestas, shared that over the past month, his organization has been providing “quarantine kits” to AC students in quarantine.

These small care packages have been serving as a big reminder for Amarillo College students in quarantine that their voices are still being heard.

The first shipment of kits was sent out roughly a month ago, on Jan. 22, and since then Maestas shared that they have been able to provide the packages to approximately 38 students.

Additionally, these quarantine kits contain multiple items, including puzzles, germ-x, highlighters, and snacks varying from gummy bears to Nutri-grain bars.

Maestas explained, “A quarantine kit is the idea we brought up where, obviously there’s students in quarantine and we thought of what can we do for them, because obviously they’re still students. We’re still Student Association, but we want to let them know we’re still here for them.”

Maestas also shared that all of the supplies that go into these small care packages have been bought and supplied by the Amarillo College SGA.

Now for any Amarillo College student who currently is in quarantine and would like to receive their own quarantine kit, Maestas explained that students can reach out to the SGA adviser, Jenna Welch.

Another option students have for a quarantine kit is going to their email, opening up the “Weekly Dig” email that goes out every Monday, and click on the link there to apply.