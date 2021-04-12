Amarillo College’s return to in-person commencement set for May 14 at Hodgetown

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo College announced they will return to in-person commencement exercises this spring with back-to-back graduation ceremonies on Friday, May 14 at Hodgetown Stadium in downtown Amarillo.

AC said the first ceremony begins at 3 p.m. with graduates from AC’s Health Services, Industry, and Public Service communities. Then at 7 p.m., graduates from the remaining career communities will be honored: Business, CIS, Creative Arts, Education, Liberal Arts, STEM and General Studies.

AC said because the ceremonies are community-specific, graduates may not switch from one ceremony to the other.

In the event of inclement weather, the ceremonies would be conducted at the same times on the following day – Saturday, May 15 – at Hodgetown said AC

All graduates must register to participate in the in-person ceremonies, and due to capacity limitations at the stadium, ticketing for guests is a must. Each graduate is entitled to reserve up to nine tickets for family and friends said AC

AC said in keeping with requirements of Major League Baseball, which administers the baseball stadium, face masks will be required for everyone entering the premises.