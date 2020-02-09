Amarillo College’s Music Department presents Faculty Recital

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — PRESS RELEASE:

The supremely accomplished music faculty at Amarillo College will be pulling out all the stops in February when they take the stage to present the eagerly anticipated Faculty Recital.

The melodic event will be from 6-7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 9 in the Concert Hall Theater on the Washington Street Campus.

The recital is free and open to the public. It will feature a variety of music styles performed by mainstays among the AC music faculty, including adjunct instructors such as Spanish-American tenor Eric Barry, who will perform an original piece by Nathan Fryml, director of choral activities.

Works will also feature composers including Villa-Lobos, Mozart, Brahms, Shostakovich, and Chick Corea, with some programming surprises for the audience.

“This is a celebration of our music faculty that we very much look forward to,” said Camille Day Nies, who chairs the Music Department. “The selections this time around are especially appealing; we believe they will delight our audience immensely.”