AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement from organizers, Amarillo College’s FM90 will welcome alt-rock band Blue October to Amarillo on April 5 at the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts as part of the band’s “Spinning the Truth Around” tour.

As noted by the announcement, the doors are expected to open at 6:30 p.m. with the show starting around 7:30 p.m. Tickets are currently on sale through the band’s website and panhandletickets.com. Further, FM90 will offer chances to win tickets and “Soundcheck Experience” passes on air.

The “Spinning the Truth Around” tour kicked off in February, according to organizers, and is based on the band’s 11th studio album, expected to be released in three parts. As noted by the announcement in a brief overview, using only ‘X Amount of Words’, Blue October was formed in Houston in 1995 by lead singer, songwriter, and guitarist Justin Furstenfeld with his brother Jeremy and multi-instrumentalist Ryan Delahoussaye. Over the band’s 28-year history, it has released 16 full-length albums alongside a number of singles and EPs. It is known for focusing on music that touches on difficult topics such as relationship issues, mental health, and substance abuse and recovery.