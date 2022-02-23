AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo College is limiting the number of children they can take in at their child care centers.

Dennis Sarine, who serves as Amarillo College’s Director of Education Preparation and Child Development, said they are in need of workers.

Those centers educate the children of Amarillo College students pursuing their own education.

“During the time of shutdowns, policies and procedures and different covid-related CDC guidelines, we reduced the ratio of students served. During that time, some of our workforce decided to find other avenues of work,” said Sarine.

Pre-pandemic, Sarine said they were serving about 150 children.

“Now we’re serving about 75% of that capacity. That’s due to finding highly-qualified early childhood education candidates that come into our classroom to make sure that our children receive the best education possible in those zero to five years,” said Sarine.

Between their two centers, Sarine said they currently have about 40 staff that work directly with the children and are seeing anywhere between four to six openings regularly.

“The State of Texas Child Care Licensing Governing Body allows us to serve a certain number of children based upon age. In our infants rooms, we have ratios that we serve through our five year-old rooms, different ratios. So a staff shortage of one could hinder four children from entering or 15 children from entering, depending on the age of the child,” said Sarine.

It all goes back to making sure the kids receive the proper education and care.

“Having high quality workers that are high quality team members that come into our classrooms is paramount to what we do,” said Sarine.

Sarine said instead of waiting on people to apply on AC’s website, they are actually going out and recruiting people to join their team.

If you would like to learn more about the open positions and how you can apply, click here.