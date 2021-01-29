Amarillo College’s Career Spotlight Series looks at media, arts, and communication

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — AC’s Media, Arts and Communication Department said it will launch its Career Spotlight Series with a pair of installments in February, and anyone is welcome to interact with the successful professionals who have been invited to lead the discussions.

The Series opener is from noon to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4 and the topic will be careers in public television. Panhandle PBS mainstays Brian Frank, content producer, and Stevi Breshears, digital communications coordinator, will be the featured guests.

The public is welcome and AC students and prospective students are particularly encouraged. Join the discussion at: https://actx-edu.zoom.us/j/87868606497.

Subsequent Series installments – including one focusing on graphic design on Thursday, Feb. 18 – can be joined at noon on the third Thursday each month.

“Our goal is to provide an inside-look at career opportunities in arts and media and offer a new way for current and prospective students to explore their options,” said Department Chair Jill Gibson. “Chatting with professionals will allow students to take a glimpse behind the curtain and examine day-to-day life in these career fields.”

AC’s degree and certificate programs are designed not only to prepare students for the workforce, but to serve the employers who hire AC graduates said AC.

“It is a wonderful partnership,” Gibson said. “This Career Spotlight Series is just another way Amarillo College is working with industry to build our economy and help students achieve success.

Tune in to https://actx-edu.zoom.us/j/87868606497 at noon on Feb. 4 – and at noon each third Thursday thereafter, and bring the questions you’ve always wanted to ask. Call Jill Gibson at 806-433-1001 for additional info.