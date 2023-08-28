AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo College’s Art Force Piano Series is back for the 2023-2024 season and the Amarillo College Music Department has lined up a list of accomplished performers and AC faculty members to create an entertaining show.

The series, according to AC, will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 3 and run on Tuesday evenings over a seven-month span at the Concert Hall Theater on AC’s Washington Street Campus. The concerts will be free and open to the public.

“Our annual Piano Series has become a wonderful tradition that we look forward to renewing each fall,” said Dr. Bruce Lin, artistic director for the Piano Series and director of piano at AC. “Thanks to the generosity of Art Force Amarillo, we are thrilled to again present fantastic, free music at Amarillo College.”

“We have some outstanding performers scheduled over the next several months,” Lin added, “a lineup that I’m sure our music-loving community is going to really enjoy.”

AC released the following list of dates and performers for the Piano Series:

Oct. 3 at 7:30 p.m.: “Classic Hymns and Pop Rock” AC faculty members Dr. Bruce Lin and Dr. Jim Laughlin will play familiar hymns and pop-rock turns from the 1960s to the present;

Nov. 7 at 7:30 p.m.: “Songs of the Night” French-American soprano Jazmin Black Grollemund joins Dr. Nathaniel Fryml, director of choral activities at AC, to premiere Fryml’s song cycle “Nightfall” along with French art songs;

Feb. 13 at 7:30 p.m.: “Jam with Love 2024” Recital featuring Valentine’s music and presented by AC’s music faculty;

April 2 at 7:30 p.m.: “Journey to the East” Faculty members at Southwestern Oklahoma State University Dr. Alex Lee and Dr. Sophie Hung, a husband-wife duo, present Eastern culture music.

