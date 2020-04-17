Amarillo College’s 100th commencement will be first-ever staged virtually

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Unprecedented times call for unprecedented actions. In the fullest observance of social distancing, Amarillo College has announced that its 100th commencement in May is going to be entirely virtual.

“The moment we realized that COVID-19 was in our community and we didn’t have a set timeline of when we’d remerge,” Amarillo College President Dr. Russell Lowrey-Hart said. “We knew we had to start planning ways to celebrate the students. Graduation is incredibly important, and an accomplishment worth celebrating. So we wanted to have an experience that was worthy of them.”

Dr. Lowrey-Hart said the virtual plan for the milestone graduation started taking shape over spring break.

Through the hard work and development of Dr. Lowrey-Hart and his staff, Amarillo College is excited for the opportunity to praise their students during this unique situation.

“We’re sending them their cap and gowns, as well as their diplomas in the mail,” Dr. Lowrey-Hart said. “They’ll be able to give us pictures of them with their family and friends. They’ll also write a thank you note that will be read during the ceremony when their name is called and their picture is shown. It will give them a real personal touch.”

Amarillo College is funding all graduation needs. So far, AC has seen over 300 students fill out the form for the virtual graduation, and are anticipating one of their largest graduations as far as students that are eligible.

Amarillo College’s 100th commencement is set for Thursday, May 21, at 7 p.m.

Those who plan to live stream the historic virtual graduation can go to actx.edu.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: