Amarillo College, Xcel Energy, United Way partner for Day of Caring

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Amarillo Collect, Xcel Energy, and the United Way of Amarillo & Canyon announced a team-up for the Day of Caring event, meant to connect volunteers to nonprofit organizations in the Amarillo and Canyon area.

Scheduled for June 18 from 8 a.m. through 4 p.m., the event will begin at the Central Church of Christ on South Madison Street. The organizations said volunteers will be able to check in and grab a light breakfast, as well as hear from United Way Board President Joseph Peterson and United Way Executive Director Katie Noffsker before being dismissed to their various projects.

“Volunteers, donations and sponsorships play a big part in making this day beyond successful and this event would not be possible without it. Volunteers will be completing over 10 projects in this Day of Caring.” said the event’s announcement, “They involve building ramps so individuals can get out of their homes, painting, and preparing community gardens in Amarillo & Canyon. All volunteers will receive a UWAC Day of Caring t-shirt and lunch is provided by Tyson Foods, Inc. Cook Team and United Supermarkets.”

For more information about Day of Caring, contact the United Way office at 806-376-6359.