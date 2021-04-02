Amarillo College & WTAMU student/faculty exhibition to show April 9

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Museum of Art has announced that the Amarillo College & West Texas A&M University Student/Faculty Exhibition is set to show from April 9 through May 1.

“Since 1972, Amarillo College and West Texas A&M University Visual Arts Departments have enjoyed this partnership with AMoA,” said the Museum. “The exhibition showcases the best works from current students and faculty of both institutions. Students learn to prepare work for the exhibition and gain a sense of pride in sharing their work with the community in the professional setting of the museum.”

The Amarillo Museum of Art is located at 2200 South Van Buren on the Washington Street campus of Amarillo College.

The hours noted by the release are Friday and Saturday, from 10 a.m.—5 p.m. and Sundays from noon—5 p.m.

For additional information, AMoA asks that you visit www.amoa.org , email amoa@actx.edu, or call 806-371-5050 or 806-371-5392 on weekends.