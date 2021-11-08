Amarillo College welcomes first athletes into its return to intercollegiate sports

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo College has announced it is welcoming its first athletes as it prepares to return to intercollegiate sports.

AC said it is welcoming 27 students into its upcoming sports programs – 17 baseball players, and 10 volleyball players.

“Our goal in returning to competitive athletics is all about creating and expanding opportunities for students, so it’s extremely gratifying to bring the first students on board,” Mark White, athletics director, said. “A lot of people at the College and within the community have done a great deal of work getting us to this point.

AC said it has not participated in intercollegiate athletics since the mid-1980s and aims to return to compete in the 2022-2023 season with teams in men’s baseball, women’s volleyball, and men’s and women’s cross country.

“Our vision began truly taking shape last March when we were granted full membership in the National Junior College Athletic Association, and it picked up significant steam over the summer when we acquired three outstanding coaches. But to actually bid welcome to our first students, that’s the point at which we see our efforts coming to fruition.”

AC continues saying it will begin competing in 2022 in the Western Junior College Athletic Conference (WJCAC), starting with volleyball next fall.