Amarillo College to lift campuses-wide mask mandate April 26

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo College has announced that it will replace its campus-wide mask mandate with an masks-optional policy beginning on Monday, April 26.

AC said it had delayed compliance with the Governor Greg Abbotts’ ruling, when he lifted the statewide mask mandate, only long enough to give students, faculty, and staff an opportunity to get fully vaccinated, if they desired.

AC said it partnered with Walgreens Pharmacy and served as a host site for vaccine clinics on the Washington Street Campus to aid the process of vaccinations.

AC President Russell Lowery-Hart said the College will continue to monitor local COVID-19 data and reserves the right to again require masks if an increase in cases should warrant it.

Masks, however, must be worn at the College’s Spring Commencement on May 14 at Hodgetown Stadium, which mandates that all who enter wear face coverings said AC.