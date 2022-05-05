AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from Amarillo College released information regarding its 2022 Commencement Ceremonies at Hodgetown later this month.

According to a news release from the college, there will be two ceremonies on May 13 at Hodgetown, located at 715 S Buchanan St in downtown Amarillo. The first ceremony will be at 3 p.m. and will be of students graduating from the college’s health services, industry and public services career communities. The second ceremony is scheduled at 7 p.m. and will consist of students graduating from the business, CIS, creative arts, education, liberal arts, STEM and general studies career communities.

The college reports that 1,194 total students will be eligible to participate in the college’s spring commencement ceremony. According to the release, this consists of 912 spring graduates as well as 282 students who anticipate completing their courses during the summer.

A student from the college participating in the commencement ceremony will speak during the ceremony. At the 3 p.m. ceremony, students will hear from Anthony Diller, a respiratory care major, and at the 7 p.m. ceremony, students will hear from Osyris “Odie” Padilla, an education major who was accepted into Texas Tech University’s TechTeach program.

According to the release, if inclement weather cancels any of the ceremonies, officials said the ceremonies are scheduled to occur at the same time on May 14 at Hodgetown. For more information about Amarillo College, visit the college’s website.