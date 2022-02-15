AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials at Amarillo College will be hosting various events in conjunction with the National Society of Professional Engineers’ annual Engineering Week starting Monday.

According to a news release from the college, Amarillo College’s celebration of Engineering Week will consist of two hour-long panel discussions featuring local engineers, including ones from Xcel Energy, Pantex and from the United States Military.

The panel discussions, each featuring a different set of panelists, will occur at 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday in the Oak Room, located on the second floor of the College Union building on the college’s Washington Street Campus.

“In the spirit of imagination, Amarillo College will celebrate the tremendous efforts of area engineers,” Vanessa Miles, an instructor of engineering at the college and coordinator for Engineering Week, said in the release. “The panelists will share many options one can pursue with an engineering degree,” she said, “including, but not limited to, earning a Ph.D., serving as a subject-matter expert, becoming a professional engineer, an engineering manager, or an officer in the military. Everyone is welcome to join in the fun.”

Amarillo College engineering students will also have the opportunity to learn about local employment opportunities through an engineering job fair at 9 a.m. Wednesday in the Ware Student Commons. Various universities throughout the region and the state, including Prairie View A&M University, Texas Tech University, West Texas A&M University and New Mexico State University, will be on hand at 10 a.m. Thursday for an engineering transfer fair.