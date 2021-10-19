Amarillo College to host contest-filled regional information technology conference

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo College announced more than 100 students representing colleges and universities from Arizona to Missouri will visit its campus this month for the United States Information Technology Collegiate Conference (USITCC) South Central Regional.

AC said this contest-filled conference will take place Oct. 28-30 in the Allied Health Building and the Lecture Hall on the college’s West Campus.

Lectures, workshops, and exhibits will round out the three-day experience. Students registered for the event thus far are from Amarillo College, Texas State University, Oklahoma Panhandle State University, Missouri State University, Our Lady of the Lake University, and the University of Arizona.

“This conference has the potential to transform the lives of people wanting to join the information technology community,” said Karen Boatman, Computer Information Systems program coordinator for AC. “We really hope it will have a positive impact on everyone who attends.”

AC said registration begins at 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28 and the first two contests will be from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. that first night – in Security and in Systems Analysis & Design.

Additional contest categories scheduled on Friday and Saturday are Application Development; Network Design; Office Solutions; Security CTF; Database Design; and PC Troubleshooting.

The full schedule of events can be found here.