AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Amarillo College announced the details for its upcoming Chalk It Up event, scheduled for the last Saturday in July.

According to a news release from the college, registration is now open for the competition, scheduled for 8 a.m. July 29 at the Oeschger Family Mall on the college’s Washington Street campus.

Officials said that the Chalk It Up event is free to enter, but only the first 40 entries will be accepted on the college’s website. Artists can register as individuals or up to teams of four.

The release said that the works will be created on 8-foot squares on the mall. Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third places, as well as to the fan favorite by a panel of judges representing the local arts community. Each of the awardees will receive a share of the $900 prize pool.

“The community has thoroughly embraced Chalk It Up,” Kevin Ball, AC’s vice president of communication and marketing and CEO for Panhandle PBS, said in the release. “Just watching the masterpieces take shape is a true celebration of the creative spirit that everyone can’t help but enjoy. This annual event gives families a wonderful opportunity not only to enjoy excellent outdoor art on our campus but also a chance to revel in the beauty of the College, which is especially striking in July. Let`s all pray for a nice sunny day.”

Attendees will be able to vote for their favorite works in the event, as well as create their own drawings. According to the release, young attendees will also be able to contribute to a color-by-number group art piece.

For more information, and to sign up, visit the Amarillo College website.