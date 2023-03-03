AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo College recently announced the details for an event Tuesday morning, where Amarillo National Bank is expected to give its largest gift to the college.

According to a news release from the college, officials from Amarillo National Bank will present “its largest gift yet” to the college at 10 a.m. Tuesday at The Underground, which is located in the basement of the Ware Student Commons on the Washington Street campus of Amarillo College.

Officials from Amarillo College said in the release that Amarillo National Bank has provided philanthropic support to the college consistently since 1963, with two gifts being reported to have been $1 million or more.

“This donation will be more than double that of any previous gift ANB has given to the college,” the release said. “The money will be earmarked for three specific purposes.”