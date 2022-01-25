Amarillo College to host 2022 Jam with Love as part of Art Force Piano Series

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Faculty with Amarillo College will be continuing its Art Force Piano Series of concerts with a love-themed concert on Feb. 1.

According to a news release from the college, the faculty will present “2022 Jam with Love” at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 1 in the Concert Hall Theater on the college’s Washington Street campus, located at 2201 S Washington St. This is the third concert of the Art Force Piano Series, which is free and open to the public.

The concert will consist of works from Cole Porter, Richard Rodgers and Stephen Sondheim, the release said. Bruce Lin, the artistic director for the series and the director of piano at the college, along with Nathan Fryml, the director of choral activities at the college, will be two of the performers featured, along with a number of other faculty on instruments including harp, saxophone and trombone.

“This is a chance for everyone who is feeling cooped up this winter to get out and hear some spirited and hopeful music that nurtures the Valentine spirit,” Lin said in the release.

Two concerts remain in the college’s Art Force Piano Series, the release said. The remaining concert schedule is as follows:

March 1 – “Forgotten Masterpieces of Central European Piano Music” featuring Slawomir Dobrzanski;

April 5 – “Beethoven 250” featuring David Palmer, the artistic director of Chamber Music Amarillo.

For more information about the series, visit the Amarillo College website.