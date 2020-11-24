Amarillo College to hold virtual commencement for Graduates

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo College officials said a one-hour ceremony will premiere at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18 as a live stream and on Panhandle PBS.

All fall graduates who register to participate in the virtual ceremony will be provided in advance with complimentary caps and gowns. Each graduate is invited to submit photos of themselves modeling their regalia, which will appear on screen.

Although COVID-19 has forced recent ceremonies to be delivered in a non-traditional format, AC President Russell Lowery-Hart said the virtual graduation AC conducted last May touched him deeply.

“I think I loved it even more than our typical graduation because you got to see pictures of students with their families, their pets, their children,” Lowery-Hart said. “It was a true celebration of who our students are.”

Sewar Ali, who plans to transfer her credits to Texas Tech University and pursue her dream of becoming a cardiothoracic surgeon, said her commencement remarks will focus on themes such as the inspiration she received from her immigrant parents, and togetherness.

“I think the past year has shown us that we all need each other, that we need to have a sense of unity,” she said, “that too often people don’t want to listen to each other but that we’re all better off when we actually do – listen. I want to advocate that we shouldn’t let someone else’s hate make us hateful and that there is love in all of us.”

A schedule of viewings can be found here.