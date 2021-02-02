Amarillo College to feature variety of selections in virtual Faculty Recital

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to Amarillo College, a variety of classical and engaging music – from Bach and Beethoven to American and Korean folk songs – will be featured when Amarillo College’s accomplished music faculty virtually presents the annual Faculty Recital.

The event will be streamed on Facebook Live at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9 and can be accessed here.

“Naturally, we wish that we could perform in front of a live audience,” Dr. Bruce Lin, director of piano and faculty performances, said.

“But not only will our virtual presentation keep everyone safely distanced, it will feature a grand selection of music and many talented musicians that together, I am confident, will make for a truly rewarding and memorable experience.”

Highlights of the recital are noted to include performances by such AC faculty notables as world-renowned dramatic soprano Mary Jane Johnson, and Dr. Jim Rauscher, an adjunct faculty pianist who formerly chaired AC’s Music Department and presently serves as Master Chorale Accompanist.

Other contributing performers are Kellie Bartley, horn; Beverly de la Bretonne, violin; Candance Carpenter, voice; Kay Fristoe, flute; Dr. Nathan Fryml, piano; Cassandra Hussey, harp; Dr. Bruce Lin, piano; Tiffany McDaniel, violin; Camille Day Nies, viola; Sophia Jieun Park, violin; Mathew Santiago, trombone; Jacob Sexton, trumpet; Russell Steadman, cello; and Katie Worsham, flute.