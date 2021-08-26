Amarillo College to feature accomplished musicians in Art Force Piano Series

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo College Music Department announced its schedule for the 2021-22 Art Force Piano Series, which will feature visiting pianist and AC faculty musicians beginning Tuesday, Oct. 5, according to a press release by Amarillo College.

The series, according to AC, will include a “celebration of iconic music” and is sponsored by Art Force Amarillo. All five concerts, which are free and open to the public, are set to be featured over a seven-month period

The series will be located at the Concert Hall Theater on AC’s Washington Campus, the release said.

“We are excited to be able to present great, free music on our Washington Street Campus,” Dr. Bruce Lin, artistic director for the concert series and director of piano at AC, said. “We have some outstanding guest performers lined up over the next several months, and I am confident that our audiences will be pleased.”

The Art Force Piano Series will feature the following five concerts: