AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo College announced it would be serving as the regional facilitator for peace officer active shooter training in a three-year agreement.

AC said it and Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT) signed a memorandum establishing that the college would serve as the regional training hub for state-mandated active shooter training.

“Senate Bill 1852 now requires all peace officers in Texas to receive active shooter training once every two years as part of their continuing education requirements,” said Eric Wallace, director of criminal justice programs. “Through this agreement, and thanks to the state’s line-item funding model for this mandatory training, ALERRT can provide it through our College to the region’s officers at no cost.”

AC said beginning in 2024, interested parties throughout the general public will be able to affordably schedule related classes through the college that cover best practices in dealing with shooter events.

“We are excited to partner with Amarillo College to establish a regional training center that helps meet the needs of the state of Texas,” said ALERRT Regional Manager Sam Stock. “The College has a proven track record of delivering peace officer training in compliance with the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE), which is directly tied to the continuing education mandate of Senate Bill 1852.”