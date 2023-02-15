AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Amarillo College announced that the theatre arts program is set to present “The Merry Wives of SoHo,” a Shakespearean play “with a twist” that will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 23 at the Experimental Theatre on the Washington Street campus.

“I chose to place our version of The Merry Wives of Windsor in America,” Monty Downs, instructor of theatre and the show’s director, said. “Shakespeare’s story is still the focus, but very little of the language is iambic parameter. Rather, it’s set in a modern place and time and intentionally has a Real Housewives feel.”

Officials added that the play will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 23 and run until Feb. 25 with a matinee performance at 3 p.m. on Feb. 26. Tickets for the play will be $8 for college and high school students, senior citizens, and AC employees and can be purchased here. In addition, groups of ten or more can get tickets $6 seats if purchased at least 24 hours in advance.

The play will feature a dozen cast members who will play multiple roles. The story, according to officials, will revolve around an arrogant man who tries to woo two wealthy women as their husbands can not seem to keep them happy.

“The cast has been hard at work, and we’ve been having a lot of fun at rehearsals,” said Downs, who in addition to directing the play also joins the cast.