AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo College, along with the Texas Panhandle Art Education Association, hosted its IGNITE: High School Creative Arts Conference on Friday.

According to a news release from the college, the conference will be hosted on the college’s Washington Street Campus on Friday, bringing more than 400 high school students to the college.

The conference will give high school students the chance to participate in more than two dozen workshops and breakout sessions on topics like action drawing, pet portrait painting and the art of business.

“The goal of this annual conference to bring young creatives and local arts professionals together on the Amarillo College campus to forge connections and introduce students to the many arts resources available locally,” Stephanie Jung, AC instructor of art, said in the release. “Having an event that fosters that creative spirit and connects these students to the larger arts community is special. This is a crowd that often has to fight to pursue their passion, and that’s part of why the presenters are willing to volunteer their time to help facilitate those connections. All that energy is inspiring.”

The sessions will be led by professional artists, business owners, educators and civic leaders from the region. According to the release, the conference will “provide attendees and presenters powerful connectivity to help develop the cultural ecology of the community with an aim toward creating future leaders.”