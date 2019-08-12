Amarillo College students, staff get free bus rides just in time for new school year

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo College faculty and students will be receiving free bus rides thanks to a collaboration with the City of Amarillo and Amarillo National Bank.

This is part of an effort to provide students a way to get to and from class.

AC representatives said they are trying to remove barriers that are stopping their students from graduating, one of which is transportation.

“This brings an opportunity to remove that barrier for these students so they can come to class they can be on campus,” said AC Board of Regents member Anette Carlisle.

AC students and staff who show their campus I.D. card will be able to ride public transit for free six days a week.

According to city council members, by making sure students have a way to get to class, they are more likely to have a successful future, which strengthens the local economy.

“11 percent of the students at Amarillo College have been identified as either unreliable transportation or no transportation at all. So this is going to be a major help in all of those individuals in being able to achieve that higher education,” Elaine Hays, Amarillo City Council Member, said.

City buses currently make their way to AC but with the new transportation initiative, the time’s buses will arrive will now change from every hour to every 30 minutes.

“The changes that we are making is to our routes. we will be increasing the number of bus stops that will be stopping,” Hays explained.

Currently, the program is just a pilot but AC officials stated they would love to see it continue.

“We really want to study and see that our students use it. so we’re excited about it,” Carlisle said.

If the program does well they may be looking for grant funding to see it continue for future years.

The program officially begins on August 15th.