Amarillo College students capture 13 statewide media awards

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo College has won 13 awards from the Texas Community College Journalism Association

The awards were based on work completed during the 2019-2020 school year, including pieces produced during the coronavirus quarantine.

Students competed in 55 different categories and the contest featured 459 entries.

The AC Student Media staff received a first-place award for their multimedia coverage of cheating.

Students received several awards for work on the fall 2019 issue of the student magazine, “The Current.”

The AC student newspaper, “The Ranger,” received third place for overall excellence in newspaper, as well as several individual student awards.