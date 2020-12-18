Amarillo College students capture 13 statewide media awards

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo College has won 13 awards from the Texas Community College Journalism Association
The awards were based on work completed during the 2019-2020 school year, including pieces produced during the coronavirus quarantine.
Students competed in 55 different categories and the contest featured 459 entries.
The AC Student Media staff received a first-place award for their multimedia coverage of cheating.
Students received several awards for work on the fall 2019 issue of the student magazine, “The Current.”
The AC student newspaper, “The Ranger,” received third place for overall excellence in newspaper, as well as several individual student awards.
- Overall Excellence Magazine
- Third place – The Current, Fall 2019, editor, Lauren Ebben
- Multimedia Package
- First place – Cheating, The Ranger staff
- Audio News
- First place – Jazz club, Kaden Bryant
- Honorable Mention – Palace closing, Lauren Ebben
- Video Sports
- Third place – Staying Fit during Covid, Colton Schwalk
- Honorable mention – Badger esports, Jordan Otte
- Magazine Story Package
- Third place – The west is not white, Caylee Hann
- Honorable Mention – Cadillac graveyard, Shawn McCrea
- Magazine Cover Design
- First place – The Current Fall 2019, Lauren Ebben
- Overall Excellence Newspaper
- Third place – The Ranger, The Ranger staff, editors – Lauren Ebben and Stormie Sanchez, design manager – Shawn McCrea
- Non Photographic Illustration
- Honorable Mention – Look of a cheater, Shawn McCrea
- Editorial Cartoon
- Honorable Mention – Sexist Costume, Bailea Dooley
- Column Writing
- Honorable Mention – Body Positivity, Jessika Fulton
