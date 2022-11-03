AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo College announced Thursday, that Casey Niccoli was awarded first place with “The Takeover” at the 2022 national Creative Video Competition on Nov. 3.

According to an AC press release, Niccoli had doubts going into the competition due to a rough second semester but she never gave up.

“I was still struggling with learning the technical aspects of filmmaking, but I had to keep creating,” Niccoli said. “I needed more than ever to see my artistic vision come to life.”

Officials said Niccoli’s video “The Takeover” won first place in the Creative Video category at the fall conference of the College Media Association on Oct. 29.

Niccolis’s winning piece was produced, shot, and edited, by Niccoli that features her daughter, Poppy Jean Crawford who is a musician whose song is the centerpiece of the video.

“I’m excited, humbled, and so surprised, really, that it probably hasn’t totally sunk in yet,” Niccoli said. “It was a labor of love and shot all in one day. I knew as I was shooting it that it was true to my vision.”

Niccoli is the first student to enter and win the national Creative Video Competition.

“I had no real budget,” Niccoli said. “So I enlisted a few friends to help. I used my own clothing, and furniture, and made all the props. There was a lot of laughter on the set, and everything just fell into place beautifully, and it felt right.