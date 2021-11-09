Amarillo College Student Media wins 20 state awards for coverage

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Amarillo College, announced Tuesday that members of the college’s student media program won 20 awards, two of which were first-place awards, at the 2021 Community College Journalism Association awards hosted earlier this month.

According to a news release, the student media department’s accolades included two first-place awards in magazine story package and magazine cover design as well as awards in categories like column writing, headline writing, in-depth reporting, news photo and advertising.

Maddisun Fowler, the student media coordinator for the college, said in the release that regardless of the challenges the pandemic brought, the organization continued to produce content.

“AC Student Media did it again,” Fowler said in the release. “Some community college students really struggled to publish or to even cover news and events during the pandemic, but AC students persisted regardless of COVID and I’m so proud of them,” she said.