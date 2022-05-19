AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo College announced the concerts of the 2022 Jim Laughlin AC June Jazz free outdoor concert series beginning at 7:30 p.m. June 7 at AC’s Washington Street Campus.

According to Amarillo College, every Tuesday night in June audiences will gather together to experience local jazz musicians and groups including the following:

June 7: The Martinis

June 14: Esquire Jazz

June 21: Austin Brazille

June 28: Polk Street Jazz

The concert was named in honor of its founder and organizer, Jim Laughlin, professor of music, detailed AC.

AC said that the stage will look different due to ongoing campus renovations, however, it will still be located near the Clock Tower on the AC campus.

“One of my favorite things about June Jazz, besides the fact that it’s free, is the community and family atmosphere,” Laughlin said. “Everyone brings blankets, lawn chairs, picnics, and pets. Kids are always playing and dancing, and everyone is welcome to attend.”

The new Badger Central Bookstore & Café, located in the College Union Building, will also be serving drinks and plans to offer “a limited number of food items that will be unique to June Jazz,” added AC. The concerts will also air on 89.9 FM for those who can not attend the concerts.

“June Jazz is one of Amarillo’s favorite community gatherings featuring some of our amazing local artists,” Laughlin said, “and it just never gets old.”