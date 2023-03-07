AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Amarillo College released the details surrounding a recent $2.5 million gift given to the college by Amarillo National Bank for its Badger Bold comprehensive campaign.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Amarillo College reported that this gift would be the largest gift given to the college by Amarillo National Bank. The comprehensive campaign as a whole has now totaled $36.5 million in gifts and commitments, including $3.7 million from the bank.

Officials from the college said the funds are expected to be earmarked for three purposes:

Capital Enhancements – $1,000,000;

ANB STEM Scholars Scholarships (endowment) – $1,000,000;

ANB Athletics Scholarship Fund (endowment) – $500,000.

“Once again, the Ware family has clearly demonstrated that their values are in sync with the values of Amarillo College,” said AC President Russell Lowery-Hart. “Their generous support continues to be life-changing for the students we serve, and vitally important to the economic prosperity of this community. The appreciation I have for their love and support of this College knows no bounds.”

ANB President William Ware said in the release that he hopes the gift helps students at the college eventually impact the regional economy by becoming integral members of the workforce.

“We’re excited to increase our support for AC because of the impressive results of the Badger Bold Campaign,” Ware said in the release. “The recent improvements to the College are game-changing and will transform our workforce.”