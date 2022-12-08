AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Amarillo College recently announced that the college has received a Star Award from the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board for its development education/corequisite program.

According to a news release from the college, Amarillo College received the award during the Higher Education Leadership Conference on Wednesday in Austin. The THECB presents Star Awards to higher education institutions throughout the state that have “implemented exceptional contributions toward meeting one or more of the state’s higher education goals,” with this year’s awards centering around “Building a Talent Strong Texas.”

Officials said the college’s development education/corequisite program aligns developmental courses with credit-bearing courses so students can earn transferable credit hours and “achieve success at a significantly faster pace. The program combines innovative course design with enhanced in-classroom support services that help “streamline the academic and career pathways” for students.

“We sincerely appreciate the Coordinating Board for recognizing our efforts to develop a new, more expeditious pathway to academic success for students who come to us academically underprepared,” Tamara Clunis, the college’s vice president of academic affairs, said in the release. “This is extremely gratifying because Star Awards are reserved for programs or initiatives the THECB deems transformative and impactful enough so as to be worthy of replication. This recognition means that our College could potentially influence our peers to replicate our practices, and that’s really powerful.”

According to the release, Amarillo College received its first Star Award in 2009 for the “superlative tutorial efforts and results of its Math Outreach Center.” For more information about the college, visit its website.