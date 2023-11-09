AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Amarillo College announced that Plains Dairy donated in-kind gifts to the university and the athletics program valued at $263,000.

According to an Amarillo College press release, included in the gifts was a significant supply of chocolate milk and water for AC athletes.

Officials said to honor Plains Dairy’s donation, the concession stand in the FirstBank Southwest Center will now be named the Plains Dairy Concessions.

“Plains Dairy’s commitment to our College and to AC Athletics is truly impressive, and we are immensely grateful for their generosity,” said Joe Bill Sherrod, AC Vice President of Institutional Advancement. “These gifts, which also include a fabulous tent for use by our cross-country teams, will undoubtedly contribute to the overall well-being and success of all our student-athletes.”

AC detailed that the college will exclusively serve Plains Dairy products including tea and water sourced from its water-producing affiliate, Panhandle Pure Water.

“As part of our agreement with Plains Dairy and in gratitude for their extraordinary contributions, Amarillo College has committed to using their water and tea products exclusively on all our campuses,” said Linda Dominguez, corporate relations manager for the AC Foundation. “We are thrilled by this partnership and can’t wait to see the positive impact it has on our College community.”

AC baseball athlete Grant Watkins expressed his love for the new edition of Plans Dairy. “As soon as we’re done with our daily workouts, everyone grabs for that chocolate milk, like every single day,” said Watkins, a Badger first baseman who hails from Los Alamos, N.M. “We love it.”

AC baseball athlete Gabe Watson describes how much he thinks Pains Dairy’s donation will help the athletics program.

“It’s really great to see how community support for AC Athletics is growing,” said Badgers pitcher/outfielder Gabe Watson, a product of Waco Midway High School who recently signed to play his final two years of collegiate baseball at Purdue University. “I think, thanks to the kind of support we’re getting from Plains Dairy, that in five years AC will have the best junior college athletics program in the country.”