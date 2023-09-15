AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo College recently received a $346,340 Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) grant from the Texas Workforce Commission at a ceremony in Borger on Sept. 14.

TWC Commissioner Alberto Trevino III was at Frank Phillips College to present the check to Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Tamara Clunis, who accepted the grant for AC, according to a release from AC.

The grant, the announcement read, will help in the “redesign of AC’s Industrial Technology program into an Advanced Manufacturing pathway that includes a specialization in automation.”

The announcement detailed that JET grants are provided to state and technical colleges, school districts and charter schools for the start-up costs of developing technical education programs. David Hall, dean of technical education, noted to AC that the JET funds will be utilized to adopt and purchase advanced training equipment for the redesign efforts.

“In the Texas Panhandle, increasing our region’s capabilities related to Advanced Manufacturing has quickly become an imperative,” Hall said. “As technology advances, Industry 4.0 concepts such as automated systems, Internet of Things (IoT), robotics, and connected systems are becoming more prevalent with our industry partners.”

“And in addition to the existing labor market demand for these skills,” he continued, “Amarillo is attracting new employers to the area that will further increase demand for industrial machinery mechanics with skills in automation.”

The new curriculum and equipment at AC will assist around 80 AC students who are entering the field of Advanced Manufacturing to earn further credentials including certification in IoT and robotic systems, electrical and control systems, instrumentation, electro-fluid power systems, and more.

The demand for industrial machinery mechanics for programs, Hall said to AC, is set to grow 26% by 2030, with TWC’s Labor Market Information projecting an increase of 570 jobs in the area.