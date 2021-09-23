Amarillo College receives federal funding for childcare subsidy vouchers

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Amarillo College announced Thursday that it has received funds from the U.S. Department of Education to cover the costs for some students’ children at the college’s childcare facility.

According to a news release from the college, the four-year grant, totaling $678,992 or $169,748 per year, provides funds for childcare subsidy vouchers for students to cover the costs at the college’s Hagy Childcare Center or AC’s Child Development Lab School. Participants must meet federal Pell Grant and income-eligibility guidelines.

The release states that some participants will also receive “comprehensive educational and social support services,” and case-management assistance to help them with their academics at the college.

“This is a most gratifying award because it gives us the wherewithal to help some of our student-parents who struggle most with childcare affordability,” Denese Skinner, vice president of student affairs at Amarillo College, said in the release. “We recently surveyed student-parents at AC, and the difficulties they face in finding and/or affording childcare is frequently cited as being among their foremost challenges faced. This funding will help us address some of our students’ needs.”

While this will help some students who are parents at the college, officials stressed that there is still need for the nearly 24% of the student population.

“Our well of need is deep,” Skinner said in the release, “so we must continue to seek additional sources of financial support to provide assistance for a great many more of our student-parents who need it.”