Amarillo College receives $4.8 million grant to enhance STEM career pathways

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo College announced it has received a five-year grant by the U.S. Department of Education totaling $4,783,323 to develop a work-based learning system and enhance transfer readiness for students pursuing careers in STEM fields.

AC said the Hispanic-Serving Institutions STEM Grant positions the College to cultivate initiatives that enhance academic and apprenticeship models for students on STEM career pathways.

“This presents an exciting opportunity for our students in the STEM fields,” said Dr. Tamara Clunis, vice president of academic affairs. “One goal of our strategic plan is to ensure that 90 percent of our students receive an apprenticeship-type experience, and this grant will help us accomplish that in the STEM fields.

The college said it will focus on the following initiatives, as stipulated by the grant: