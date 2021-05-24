Amarillo College receives $246,000 grant, aimed toward Adams Earn & Learn Program

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Amarillo College (AC) received a grant that it says will help fund its work-based Adams Earn & Learn Program.

The $246,417 grant has come from the Texas-based Trellis Foundation, according to AC.

The College said the grant will be used to fund a program coordinator position, “which essentially is the final piece of the puzzle in bringing the work-based learning initiative for the Amarillo Community to fruition.”

The program coordinator will be in charge of building partnerships and arranging apprenticeships, to pair candidates with local participating businesses. The coordinator will also, said the College, track candidate progress and results.

“We are genuinely appreciative of the Trellis Foundation,” Dr. Tamara Clunis, vice president of academic affairs, said. “Their generous support is invaluable to our efforts to establish long-term career pathways that are accessible to the local workforce and Amarillo students.”

Amarillo College claims a commitment to providing opportunities through the program to 10,000 candidates by 2030. The program is also open to any interested person; being a student of the College is not required.

“We believe this project builds on the transformative power of the ‘culture of caring’ that Amarillo College is famous for,” said Kristin Boyer, Trellis Foundation’s executive director. “The project centers on working learners, acknowledging the value of human potential and capability, while also benefitting employers, the region, and the state as a whole.

“We could not be more excited to continue working with AC and to be learning along with all of this program’s partners and students.”