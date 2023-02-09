AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo College announced it was voted as the best community college in Texas by Intelligent.com.

According to AC, Intelligent.com placed the college in the number one spot on its list of “Best Community Colleges in Texas” in 2023. The website evaluated 117 community colleges in Texas.

The ranking is based on tuition costs, admission, retention and graduation rates, faculty, reputation, and resources provided to students.

“It is both gratifying and humbling to receive this recognition from an organization that emphasizes student engagement, cost, faculty excellence, and outcomes data – some of the very things that we believe matter most,” said Amarillo College President Russell Lowery-Hart.

Amarillo College was named a Rising Star by the Aspen Institute for College Excellence and is a finalist for the Aspen Prize.