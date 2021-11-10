Amarillo College provides bond projects update

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As part of a voter-approved $90 million bond from 2019, Amarillo College is in the midst of renovating and remodeling its facilities.

“You drive by Amarillo College now and you kind of see a worn out old campus. We really want to rejuvenate it and create some energy on campus,” said Chris Sharp, Amarillo College VP of Business Affairs.

Amarillo College hopes to accomplish that in phase one of a three-year multi-year master plan.

That includes remodels, renovations and the addition of new programs and buildings.

“A lot of these students that we’re getting are coming from high schools that have been going through remodels and it’s sometimes hard to compete on getting those students when you’re offering them a really old facility,” said Sharp.

Some of the projects include renovations to the College Union Building, Russell Hall and the Carter Fitness Center to house the volleyball team.

“We’re investing a lot into our Carter Fitness Center to bring it to a competitive-level gymnasium,” said Sharp.

Other projects include the remodeling of the downtown campus to house their innovation programs, transforming the old JC Penny Shopping Center into a first responders academy, and a brand new HVAC unit at the Washington Street campus.

But Sharp said they have hit a little bit of a snag on trying to complete the projects.

“COVID has set us back about eight months to a year on some of these projects because of material delays. We’re wanting to update all of our facilities, make them state of the art places where people want to come and learn and just be a part of the energy that’s happening at Amarillo College,” said Sharp.

Sharp said that with the prices inflating on various materials, they are hoping to raise another $30 million to cover the costs of the second and third phases of the project.

Sharp also said construction on the new HVAC system is expected to start in the spring and take about a year to complete.